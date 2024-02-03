iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 12.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 24,324,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

