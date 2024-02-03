Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after buying an additional 312,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.48. 2,708,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

