Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 3,452,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,158. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

