Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,224,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,800 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 125,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,843,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,542. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

