Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

CNQ stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 7,219,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.