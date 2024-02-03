Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 1,218,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,621. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

