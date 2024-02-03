Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

View Our Latest Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.