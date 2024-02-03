Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 51,669 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 8,199,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

