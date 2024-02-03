Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $227.47. 1,899,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

