Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,638 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Sibanye Stillwater comprises 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,469. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

