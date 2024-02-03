Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 4.9 %

SBSW stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

