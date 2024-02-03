Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 5,360,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,811. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

