Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,958 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 338.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Greif by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Greif by 140.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.48. 89,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.