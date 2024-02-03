Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Reduced by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,958 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Greif by 338.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Greif by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Greif by 140.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

