KLR Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 3.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:URNM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $58.96.
About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
