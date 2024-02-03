KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMBD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.14. 4,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

