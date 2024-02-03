KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,654 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 3.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URNM. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 83,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,334. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

