KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

