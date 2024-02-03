KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 4,275,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,113. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

