KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,113. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

