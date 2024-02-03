BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 1.1% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

