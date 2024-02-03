KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,157 shares during the period. KT accounts for approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in KT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after buying an additional 179,155 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of KT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,503. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

