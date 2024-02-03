KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 308.9% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

