e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:ELF traded up $7.26 on Friday, hitting $169.76. 1,093,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,454. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

