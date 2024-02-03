KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 535,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,554. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

