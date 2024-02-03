KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 486,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,990. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

