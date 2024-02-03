KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48,950 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 6,584,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

