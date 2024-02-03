Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $273.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $276.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

