Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortis by 68.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,607,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,320,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,574 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Fortis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

