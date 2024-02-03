Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $835,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.6 %

CAH stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

