The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.