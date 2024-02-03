iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

