Banco Santander S.A. Buys 20,306 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $199.33 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

