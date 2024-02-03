Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average of $252.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.26 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

