J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,312 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $55,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

