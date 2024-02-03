J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 880,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

