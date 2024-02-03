J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,680 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $91,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 249,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NVO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

