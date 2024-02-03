General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $265.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

