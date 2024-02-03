Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

