Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

