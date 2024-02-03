501 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,631,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $881.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $709.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.85.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

