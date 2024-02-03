KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,612,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.