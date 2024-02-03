Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,612,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.55. The company has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

