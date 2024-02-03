KLR Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 175,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.78%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

