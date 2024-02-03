Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Reduced by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $231.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.20.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

