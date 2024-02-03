KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $323.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $325.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

