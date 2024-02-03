KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 319,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,981. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $172.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

