KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $165.64. 500,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

