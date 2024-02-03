GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lessened by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,730.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.