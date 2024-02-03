KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company had a trading volume of 549,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $237.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.